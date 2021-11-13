Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Scorpio Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

STNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

