Scry.info Price Up 6.9% This Week (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Scry.info has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $73,708.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00052327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00225485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00087169 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

DDD is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.