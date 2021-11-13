SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

SCYNEXIS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 139,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,839. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SCYNEXIS stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 639.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of SCYNEXIS worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCYX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

