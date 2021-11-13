SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at KeyCorp

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.73.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $70.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

