Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Select Medical has a payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $34.25 on Friday. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Select Medical will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

