Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.
Select Medical has a payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.
Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $34.25 on Friday. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.
About Select Medical
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
