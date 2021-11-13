Sema4 (SMFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SMFR opened at $8.02 on Friday. Sema4 has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $43,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 40,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $307,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,324 shares of company stock worth $790,954.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sema4 stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

