SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $323,458.56 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 12,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $323,458.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 500 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $13,465.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 19,177 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $499,177.31.

On Monday, November 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 17,300 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $427,310.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 11,696 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $284,212.80.

On Monday, October 25th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 13,704 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $334,514.64.

On Friday, October 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 5,904 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $144,293.76.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 3,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $84,490.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,641 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $191,398.15.

On Thursday, October 14th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 600 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $14,424.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $505,153.00.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEMrush by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SEMrush by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEMrush currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

