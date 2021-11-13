Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Down 5.4%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.82. 41,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,351,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $708.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 3.65.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.