Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Buyback $400.00 million in Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.81. 467,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,056. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $70.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.18.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

