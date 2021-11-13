Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Service Properties Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.32. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 188,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,583 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 1,599.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 162,650 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 67.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 493,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

