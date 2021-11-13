ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Buys $1,987,193.38 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NOW opened at $691.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 634.31, a P/E/G ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

