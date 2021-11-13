ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will announce sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $716.90.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,116 shares of company stock valued at $16,758,586. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after acquiring an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after acquiring an additional 103,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after acquiring an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,303,000 after buying an additional 156,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $12.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $691.40. The company had a trading volume of 991,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 634.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $659.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.75. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

