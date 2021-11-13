ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer Sells 1,777 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NOW opened at $691.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.24, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in ServiceNow by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

