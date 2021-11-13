Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.22

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and traded as low as $21.75. Seven & i shares last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 46,514 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.11.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

