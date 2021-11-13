SFL (NYSE:SFL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 3450496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SFL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.93.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SFL in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SFL by 19.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SFL by 138.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SFL during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in SFL by 86.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 31,640 shares during the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

