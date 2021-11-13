SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) PT Set at €5.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) received a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective from Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 46.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on SGL Carbon in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on SGL Carbon in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

Shares of SGL stock opened at €9.37 ($11.02) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.36. SGL Carbon has a fifty-two week low of €2.73 ($3.21) and a fifty-two week high of €10.88 ($12.80).

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.