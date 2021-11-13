Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAWLF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

SAWLF stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. Shawcor has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

