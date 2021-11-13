Sherritt International (TSE:S) Given New C$0.65 Price Target at TD Securities

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on S. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sherritt International to C$0.55 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

TSE S opened at C$0.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12. The stock has a market cap of C$166.86 million and a PE ratio of -2.03. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$0.70.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.