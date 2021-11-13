Shield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $978,130.56 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.17 or 0.00006550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $978,130.56 and approximately $73,191.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 66,308,003.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79852571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Tiger King (TKING) traded up 45,695.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00071954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00072378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00098643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,598.11 or 0.07220594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,570.31 or 0.99826967 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

