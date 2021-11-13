Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SFT. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $6.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.39. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $11.49.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 247.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 218.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,580 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 615,557 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth about $5,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

