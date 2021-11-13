ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Increased to $272.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $272.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

SWAV has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $217.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.25 and a beta of 1.25.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total transaction of $371,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $542,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

