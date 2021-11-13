SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIBN. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $69,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $140,846.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock worth $380,253 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in SI-BONE by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SI-BONE by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIBN stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 378,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,792. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $734.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.