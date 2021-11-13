Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GCTAF has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.94.

OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

