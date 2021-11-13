Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 118.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Sientra updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SIEN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.58. 988,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,157. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. Sientra has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $323.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sientra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

In other news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,747.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $34,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,815 shares of company stock worth $524,748. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth about $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 126,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

