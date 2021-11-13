Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 100,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.87. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGHT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

In other news, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 527,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

