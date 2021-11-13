Sigilon Therapeutics’ (SGTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

SGTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sigilon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.08.

SGTX stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $166.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 97,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,297,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 336,658 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

