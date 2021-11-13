Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $16.89, but opened at $16.35. Signify Health shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 2,939 shares.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at $4,085,129,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 137.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,294,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 35,454 shares during the last quarter.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

