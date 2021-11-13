Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) PT Lowered to $25.00 at SVB Leerink

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SBTX. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,642. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $296.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.59.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). As a group, analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

