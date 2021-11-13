Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $188.73

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $188.73, but opened at $204.00. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $205.95, with a volume of 10,700 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.35 and its 200 day moving average is $119.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total value of $1,096,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,928,214. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after purchasing an additional 498,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,015,000 after purchasing an additional 261,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,158,000 after purchasing an additional 161,574 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after purchasing an additional 983,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 69.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 362,164 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

