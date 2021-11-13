SingularityDAO Hits One Day Volume of $4.42 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00003475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $58.39 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00053550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00224523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00090364 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,105,660 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

