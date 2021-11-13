Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SIOX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,912 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sio Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.