Sirius Real Estate’s (SRE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SRE opened at GBX 141.40 ($1.85) on Wednesday. Sirius Real Estate has a 1-year low of GBX 83.10 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.80 ($1.87). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 130.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 11.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 760,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £995,600 ($1,300,757.77).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

