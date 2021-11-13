SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) vs. MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Head-To-Head Comparison

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MSCI alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MSCI and SITO Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 2 5 0 2.71 SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

MSCI currently has a consensus price target of $641.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.77%. Given MSCI’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MSCI is more favorable than SITO Mobile.

Risk and Volatility

MSCI has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITO Mobile has a beta of -0.51, meaning that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and SITO Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 35.53% -199.50% 16.78% SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of MSCI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MSCI and SITO Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $1.70 billion 31.73 $601.82 million $8.25 79.10 SITO Mobile $39.75 million 0.02 -$17.07 million N/A N/A

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than SITO Mobile.

Summary

MSCI beats SITO Mobile on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc. engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss. The Index segment involves in the index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications and services. The ESG segment offers products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors can impact the long-term risk of investments. The Real Estate segment includes research, reporting, market data and benchmarking offerings that provide real estate performance analysis for funds, investors and managers. The Burgiss segment provides investment decision support tools for private capital. The company was founded by Andrew Thomas Rudd in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About SITO Mobile

SITO Mobile Ltd. engages in the provision of advertising solutions to businesses, advertisers, and brands. It offers Location Based Advertising, which display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers; and Mobile Messaging, a platform for building and controlling tailored programs including messaging and customer incentive programs. The company was founded by Anthony G. Macaluso on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.