Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 113,021.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 42.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 645,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 116,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $14,420,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

NYSE:SKX opened at $47.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $56,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

