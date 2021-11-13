Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 163,701 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.53% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $40,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $5,565,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

NYSE SKX opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.50. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

