Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Tops $0.27

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $147.59 million and approximately $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.00225580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00087370 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

