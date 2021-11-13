SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of SGH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.86. 354,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,455. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,906 shares of company stock worth $8,667,918. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth about $1,182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 662.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 88,274 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

