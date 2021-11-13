SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at TD Securities

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.40.

Shares of SRU.UN opened at C$32.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$22.76 and a one year high of C$32.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.95.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

