SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at CIBC

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CWYUF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.14.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.88 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 39.40%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.