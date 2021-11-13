SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 39.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 50,425 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.