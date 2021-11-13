Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys 173 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,138,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,340,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 179,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $296.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.01. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $216.35 and a 1 year high of $299.19.

