Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 296.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in NVIDIA by 790.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $75,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 80.8% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $303.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $323.10. The firm has a market cap of $757.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

