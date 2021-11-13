Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

VEA opened at $52.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.95 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

