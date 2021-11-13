Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

LIT stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $49.21 and a 12 month high of $96.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.78.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

