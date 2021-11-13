Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Purchases 350 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $769,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,351 shares of company stock valued at $15,792,964 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.