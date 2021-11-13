SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) PT Raised to $28.00 at Oppenheimer

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $22.76 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CFO Christopher Lapointe purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,367.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.