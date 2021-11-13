Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

SOI stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $348.55 million, a PE ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -381.82%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 30.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

