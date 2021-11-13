Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,447,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259,935. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,459,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

