Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SOVO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $16.56.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

