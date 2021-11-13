SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. SpartanNash updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.800 EPS.
NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $927.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.
About SpartanNash
SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.