SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. SpartanNash updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.800 EPS.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $927.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

In other SpartanNash news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.